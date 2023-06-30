West Ham United are now in advanced talks to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, according to a report from 90min.

It is understood that the Hammers are looking to bolster their wide options by signing two players this summer.

The money generated from Declan Rice's move to Arsenal is expected to fund West Ham's transfer activity.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Gunners have agreed a £105m deal to sign Rice from West Ham.

This particular piece of business has yet to be finalised as discussions are ongoing regarding how the fee will be paid in installments.

What has previously been said about West Ham United's interest in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes?

Barnes netted 13 Premier League goals in 2022/23.

A report from talkSPORT yesterday suggested that West Ham are set to step up their pursuit of Barnes when Rice's move to Arsenal is confirmed.

Barnes is believed to be a top target for the Irons, who are also keen on moves for Joao Palhinha, Denis Zakaria, Amadou Onana and James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham are expected to face competition in their quest for Barnes' signature from Newcastle United and Aston Villa, who have both shown an interest in the England international.

How did Harvey Barnes fare in the Premier League last season?

While Barnes was unable to prevent Leicester from suffering relegation to the Championship, he still managed to demonstrate his talent in the Premier League last season.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals for the Foxes at this level, and also chipped in with one assist.

Barnes' final strike of the term came during Leicester's 2-1 win over West Ham at the King Power Stadium last month.

Will Leicester City be able to draft in an adequate replacement for Barnes if he seals a move to West Ham?

Having already parted ways with the likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans this summer, losing Barnes would be a blow for Leicester.

With West Ham now in advanced negotiations with the Foxes over a move for the winger, it would not be at all surprising if Barnes seals a departure in the coming weeks.

Given that Barnes has been directly involved in 77 goals in a Leicester shirt during his career, the Championship outfit will find it difficult to source an adequate replacement for him this summer.

By using the money generated from Barnes' sale to reinvest in a number of areas of the squad, there is a reasonable chance that the Foxes could go on to achieve a reasonable amount of success in his absence later this year.