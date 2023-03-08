Fresh update emerges regarding Watford-linked defender as club’s stance on sale is clarified

Sao Paulo are only willing to let two players join teams based in Europe this summer amid interest from Watford in defender Lucas Beraldo, according to Brazilian outlet Bolavip.

It is understood that Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor and Wellington are also attracting the attention of European clubs ahead of the transfer window.

While Sao Paulo are said to be willing to accept a bid believed to be in the region of €8m (£7.1m) and €10m (£8.9m) for Beraldo, a limit has been set on how many individuals they are willing to sell later this year.

A report from iG Esporte earlier this week revealed that Watford were keeping tabs on the 19-year-old defender.

Udinese, who share ownership with the Hornets, have also been monitoring Beraldo’s situation at Sao Paulo while Benfica were named as a potential suitor.

As per this fresh update, FC Porto and Fiorentina are also in the hunt for the defender’s signature.

Beraldo has made seven appearances for Sao Paulo in the Campeonato Paulista which is a state competition which runs from January until April.

The defender could potentially feature in his side’s showdown with Agua Santa next week.

A victory in this clash will allow Sao Paulo to progress to the semi-finals.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be accurate, Watford would have to act quickly in order to have a chance of securing the services of Beraldo due to Sao Paulo’s clear stance on transfers.

Paying the aforementioned amount for Beraldo would unquestionably be a risky move as he has not played outside of Brazil during his career to date.

Therefore, regardless of what division Watford find themselves in next season, the defender will take some time to adapt to English football.

Given that there are a host of teams keeping a close eye on Beraldo, the Hornets may be dragged into a bidding war this summer.

Instead of splashing the cash on an unproven defender, it could be argued that Watford may find it more beneficial to target individuals who have impressed in the Championship or the Premier League in recent seasons.

