Trabzonspor's interest in Southampton winger Mislav Orsic has been confirmed by the club's president Ertugrul Dogan.

However, Dogan has revealed that the club are unwilling to meet the Saints' €4m (£3.4m) valuation.

Orsic joined Southampton for a fee believed to be in the region of £6m earlier this year following a successful spell at Dinamo Zagreb.

The winger would have been hoping to make a positive impact in the Premier League for the Saints during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Orsic was only used on one occasion by Southampton at this level, who ended the term 11 points adrift of safety.

What has previously been said about Trabzonspor's interest in Mislav Orsic?

A report from Turkish outlet Fanatik last month suggested that Trabzonspor were keen on pursuing a move for Orsic.

Trabzonspor manager Nenad Bjelica worked alongside the Croatia international during his time in charge of Dinamo Zagreb.

The Süper Lig outfit will be looking to achieve a great deal of success in the upcoming campaign after missing out on a place in Europe last season.

What has Trabzonspor's president said about Mislav Orsic?

Making reference to Orsic, and fellow transfer target Bruno Petkovic, Dogan revealed that Trabzonspor are indeed looking to sign these two players.

Speaking to Gunebakis, Dogan said: "At the request of coach Nenad Bjelica, Orsic and Petkovic are the players we are interested in.

"However, the clubs of both players demand figures such as 4 million Euros.

"We will not give into these testimonial figures."

Should Southampton consider cutting ties with Orsic this summer?

With Trabzonspor looking to strike an agreement with Southampton for Orsic, the club should consider letting the winger leave if they do not believe that he will be able to make a major impact in the Championship.

Given that the Turkish side are unwilling to match the Saints' current valuation, this transfer saga could potentially rumble on this summer.

However, if the two clubs are willing to reach a compromise in terms of a transfer fee, Orsic's short stint at St Mary's could come to an end ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Any final decision on Orsic's future is likely to be made by Russell Martin.

Martin is expected to complete a move from Swansea City to Southampton this week to become the club's new head coach.

A switch has recently been held up due to a disagreement between the two Championship clubs regarding a compensation fee.