Tottenham Hotspur have made Burnley manager Vincent Kompany their number one target to succeed Antonio Conte, according to The Sun.

It is understood that chairman Daniel Levy has been impressed by the job that Kompany has done at Turf Moor this season.

Kompany is said to be ready to listen to an offer from Spurs if they opt to step up their pursuit for him.

The Belgian is believed to be concerned about whether he will receive a sufficient amount of funds by Burnley's owners to make some adjustments to his squad ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

As well as taking a keen interest in Kompany, Tottenham are also considering Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Brendan Rodgers, Arne Slot and Mauricio Pochettino for the managerial vacancy.

When was Burnley boss Vincent Kompany originally linked with the Tottenham job?

Last month, a separate report from this outlet revealed that Kompany had emerged as a contender for the Spurs job.

Cristian Stellini is currently overseeing proceedings at Tottenham while their hunt for a new boss continues.

The Italian is expected to remain in interim charge at Spurs until the end of the season.

Tottenham are set to take on Burnley in the top-flight later this year following Kompany's side's promotion.

The Clarets secured a return to this division earlier this month and will now be looking to win the Championship title

Should Kompany swap Burnley for Tottenham?

While the Tottenham job is an attractive proposition for many managers, it could be argued that Kompany should stay at Burnley for the foreseeable future.

Whereas Kompany's reputation will continue to grow if he leads the Clarets to a reasonable amount of success in the Premier League next season, a move to Spurs at this stage of his coaching career would be a risk.

Given that Kompany's current contract with Burnley runs until 2025, Tottenham will need to pay a compensation fee to Burnley in order to install the 37-year-old as their new boss.

When you consider that Kompany managed to nail his transfer recruitment during the previous summer transfer window, there is every chance that he will replicate this feat if he stays at Burnley and is given an adequate amount of funds to use.

Although the Premier League represents a significant step-up in quality, it would not be at all surprising if Burnley go on to produce a host of impressive performances at this level as they have been a class above their Championship rivals this season.