Fresh update emerges regarding Sander Berge’s current situation at Sheffield United

Sander Berge is set to stay at Sheffield United, according to a report from TV 2 Sport journalist Arilas Ould-Saada.

It is understood that the Blades rejected a number of offers for the midfielder earlier today.

One of the teams who were aiming to convince United to part ways with Berge was Club Brugge.

A report from Football Insider earlier today suggested that the Belgian outfit had agreed a deal to sign the Norway international from the Blades ahead of the transfer deadline.

However, according to this latest update, United have opted to retain Berge’s services for the foreseeable future.

A stand-out performer for the Blades during the opening stages of the current campaign, Berge has illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

In the seven league appearances that he has made for United, the midfielder has scored two goals and has provided two assists.

Barring a late twist, Berge will be available for selection for his side’s showdown with Hull City on Sunday.

Currently top of the Championship standings, Paul Heckingbotton’s side will be brimming with confidence heading into their meeting with the Tigers.

The Verdict

If this latest report turns out to be correct, United’s supporters will be delighted as losing Berge at this stage of the window would have been a major blow.

As well as providing four direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, Berge has made 1.1 tackles and 1.3 key passes per game at this level.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.10 in the second-tier, the midfielder will be aiming to help his side launch a sustained push for automatic promotion in the coming months.

Eliminated from the play-offs by Nottingham Forest earlier this year, the Blades could potentially establish themselves as front-runners in the Championship if Berge maintains his fitness as well as his consistency.