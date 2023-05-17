Gavin Whyte is interested in sealing a switch to Portsmouth this summer, according to a report from The News.

Whyte, who has been capped on 30 occasions by Northern Ireland, is set to leave Cardiff City upon the expiry of his contract next month.

It is understood that there is a genuine desire from the winger to be part of a Pompey side who will be looking to launch a push for promotion next season under the guidance of John Mousinho.

The Portsmouth head coach worked alongside Whyte as a player during his time at Oxford United.

What has John Mousinho previously said about Gavin Whyte?

Mousinho admitted earlier this month that Whyte would be an excellent addition to any squad for a club competing at this level.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: "I think it's a natural link because I've played with Gavin and he's out of contract.

"He's certainly a player I know very well.

"An excellent player.

"He's probably not had the last couple of seasons that he would have liked to have had but he's a really excellent player.

"I think he would be an excellent addition to any squad.

"Obviously, at this stage, I think if you're talking about Gavin Whyte being a possibility then it's certainly not something that I would like to dismiss."

In what is set to be his final season at Cardiff, Whyte was limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions.

The winger scored his only goal of the term in the Bluebirds' 3-2 defeat to Hull City in November.

Whyte was not utilised at all by Sabri Lamouchi following Cardiff's decision to draft in the Frenchman as Mark Hudson's replacement in January.

Would it be a good call by Portsmouth to sign Gavin Whyte?

While Whyte was unable to make a positive impact for Cardiff in the most recent term, he has previously produced a host of eye-catching performances in League One.

During his career to date, the 27-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions at this level, and has also chipped in with 15 assists for his team-mates in 93 appearances.

With Pompey needing to bolster their options in this particular area of the pitch following a call to release Michael Jacobs, signing Whyte would certainly be a good call by the club.

Given that Whyte is said to be keen on a switch to Fratton Park, it would not be at all surprising if this deal is finalised in the coming months.