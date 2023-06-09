James Maddison is set to leave Leicester City this summer, according to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are both expected to enter negotiations with the Foxes over a move for Maddison soon.

Newcastle are said to have been working on a deal to sign the attacking midfielder since last summer,

Meanwhile, Tottenham's new boss Ange Postecoglou has asked the club to step up their pursuit of the England international.

While Newcastle and Spurs are set to play in the top-flight again next season, Leicester are currently preparing for life in the Championship after suffering relegation on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

What has previously been said about Tottenham and Newcastle's interest in James Maddison?

A report from The Telegraph yesterday revealed that Spurs are keen on bolstering their creative options by making a move for Maddison.

However, Tottenham have been warned by Leicester that they will need to pay a fee of over £50m in order to secure the services of the 26-year-old.

As for Newcastle, a separate report from The Telegraph suggested that the club have discussed the possibility of signing Maddison and his Leicester team-mate Harvey Barnes since the end of the season.

The Magpies had two bids rejected by the Foxes for Maddison last summer, the second of which was believed to be just over £40m.

What is James Maddison's contract status at Leicester City?

As it stands, Maddison's deal with Leicester is set to run until 2024.

Due to the length of his contract, the upcoming transfer window represents an opportunity for the Foxes to secure a reasonable fee for him.

Who could have the upper hand between Newcastle and Spurs in the race for Maddison?

When you consider that Maddison managed to provide an impressive total of 19 direct goal contributions in the Premier League last season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting a considerable amount of interest.

Newcastle could potentially have the upper hand when it comes to this particular pursuit as they are in a position where they can offer Maddison the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season.

Tottenham did not qualify for a European competition last season, and thus will need to offer a lucrative contract to Maddison, as well as matching Leicester's valuation, in order to have a chance of winning the race for his signature.

Leicester will be hoping that this transfer saga does not drag on, as by selling Maddison in the coming weeks, they could use the money to reinvest in their squad during the early stages of the window.