Fresh update emerges regarding Matej Vydra’s current situation at Burnley

Burnley forward Matej Vydra is currently ahead of schedule in terms of his road to recovery from a serious knee injury, according to a report from the Burnley Express.

Knee surgeon Professor Andy Williams has revealed that the forward is making good progress as he aims to make a return to action around the turn of the year.

Vydra is now continuing his rehab in Prague after visiting Williams.

The forward missed the final four games of the season as a result of this injury.

In the absence of Vydra, Burnley suffered relegation to the Championship on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign following a defeat to Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

Now preparing for life in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see whether the Clarets are able to reach a breakthrough in negotiations with Vydra over a new contract.

The Czech Republic international’s current contract is set to expire at the end of June and Burnley are currently trying to get the forward to sign a two-year deal.

Before having his season curtailed by injury, Vydra provided four direct goal contributions in 21 appearances in the top-flight for the Clarets.

Vydra also featured on two occasions in the League Cup during the previous term as Burnley were eliminated from this competition by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update regarding Vydra’s road to recovery as he could now return to action earlier than expected.

Whether or not the 30-year-old will be lining up for Burnley during the 2022/23 campaign remains to be seen.

Although the forward ultimately failed to set the Premier League alight with his performances last season, he does have a good track-record at Championship level.

During his career to date, Vydra has scored 67 goals in the second-tier whilst he has also provided 22 assists in 192 appearances.

If the forward opts to sign a new deal, there is no reason why he cannot go on to play a key role for Burnley during the second half of the upcoming campaign.