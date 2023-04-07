Portsmouth Chief Executive Officer Andy Cullen has revealed that conversations over a new deal with Jay Mingi are ongoing and has admitted that he is confident that the midfielder will eventually opt to extend his stay at Fratton Park.

Mingi's current contract with Pompey is set to expire this summer.

If fresh terms cannot be agreed, the midfielder will be free to find a new club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, due to the fact that Mingi is only 22-years-old, Portsmouth will be in line to receive a compensation fee from another side for him.

Earlier this season, the midfielder was linked with two Championship sides.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon revealed that West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City were both keeping close tabs on Mingi ahead of a potential move following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Mingi has not featured for Portsmouth since their meeting with Charlton Athletic at the start of January.

Despite recently recovering from a knee injury that he sustained in training, he has yet to make his return to senior action.

What has Andy Cullen said about Portsmouth midfielder Jay Mingi's contract situation?

Making reference to Mingi, Cullen has admitted that he is confident that agreement can be reached with the midfielder regarding a new deal.

Speaking to The News, Cullen said: "Discussions remain ongoing and we are very, very hopeful we can get an agreement with Jay.

"He's a player who has been extremely unfortunate with injuries, everyone can see the potential the player possesses.

"It's just a shame that, over the last two years, Jay's not had the opportunities or length of run of games which he and ourselves would have hoped for.

"Offers have been made to Jay and we'll see where that takes us.

"As previously documented, we made the contract offer some time ago, before his injury.

"As one of our younger players, we wanted to look after him and take him onto the next level.

"John [Mousinho] now has the opportunity to see Jay in action now following his return from injury."

Should Mingi stay at Fratton Park this summer?

When you consider that Mingi has yet to play in the Championship during his career, a move to Birmingham or West Bromwich Albion would be a risk for him as he may not be ready to make the step up in level.

Therefore, if Portsmouth are unable to clinch a play-off berth next month, it could be argued that the midfielder should be looking to extend his stay.

By learning from the guidance of Mousinho, there is every chance that Mingi will go on to improve significantly as a player in the 2023/24 campaign.