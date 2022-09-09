Fresh update emerges regarding James Chester’s current situation at Derby County

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior has admitted that although James Chester has now returned to full training, it will still take him several weeks to get back up to speed.

Chester has yet to make his debut for the Rams after joining the club in the summer transfer window.

The defender signed a one-year deal at Pride Park in July following his departure from Championship outfit Stoke City.

Chester picked up an issue with his Achilles tendon earlier this year which has forced him to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

In the absence of the 33-year-old, Derby have turned to Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin and Richard Stearman for inspiration.

Davies featured in the club’s opening two league games before suffering an injury setback in training last month.

As for Cashin and Stearman, they have formed a partnership in the heart of Derby’s defence in their recent league fixtures.

Making reference to Chester, Rosenior has revealed that the defender has now stepped up his road to recovery.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rosenior said: “James is back training fully in the last few days, but because he got injured in pre-season, it’s going to take him a few weeks to get up to real speed.

“It’s great to have him in the group.

“I’m looking at my tactics board with the names on and it’s getting harder and harder to pick a team.

“That’s what I’ve wanted, it’s the first time in years that I’ve got this problem, if you want to call it that, where I’ve got players who expect to play or be on the bench, whereas before there wasn’t that competition.

“That’s really healthy for us as a group because it means players know that if they don’t perform, they’ve got someone ready to come in and take their shirt off them.”

The Verdict

Although Chester is still a number of weeks away from being fully-fit, this latest update is still encouraging as he is clearly making progress from his issue.

When he is ready to make his first appearance in a Derby shirt, it could be argued that that defender ought to be eased back into action in order to minimise the risk of him suffering another injury.

Chester will need to make a positive impression for Derby due to the competition at centre-back as Stearman, Davies and Cashin have all shown signs of promise this season.

Having made 299 appearances in the Championship during his career, the 33-year-old will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in a lower division.