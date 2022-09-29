Fresh update emerges regarding Isaac Hayden’s current situation at Norwich City

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has revealed that Isaac Hayden is not currently training with the club due to an ongoing issue with his knee.

Hayden recently returned to his parent-club Newcastle United to undergo a review on the injury that he has been struggling to overcome since making the switch to the Canaries.

Signed on an initial loan deal, Hayden has yet to make a competitive appearance for Norwich during the current campaign.

In the absence of Hayden, the Canaries have shown some real signs of promise in the Championship this season.

After suffering defeats to Cardiff City and Hull City, Norwich won six consecutive games at this level which allowed them to climb up to second in the league standings.

Forced to settle for a point in their recent clash with West Bromwich Albion, Norwich will be aiming to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Blackpool.

Ahead of this fixture, Smith has shared a fresh update on Hayden’s current situation at the club.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Norwich’s official website) about Hayden, Smith said: “He had to go for a review back at Newcastle and they felt he had a slight effusion in the knee so he’s not trained yet.

“I expect him back in the next two weeks.”

The Verdict

Norwich will be hoping that Hayden doesn’t suffer a setback in his road to recovery as he has already missed a sizeable chunk of action.

When he is fit enough to feature for the Canaries, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at this level as he previously helped Newcastle secure promotion from this division in 2017.

Unable to call upon the services of Hayden this weekend, Smith is likely to utilise Kenny McLean, Marcelino Nunez and Gabriel Sara in the heart of midfield.

Providing that Norwich are firing on all cylinders on Saturday, they may prove to be too strong for Blackpool.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Norwich City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Mario Vrančić Yes No