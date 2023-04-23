Huddersfield Town may have to pay a compensation fee of up to £1m in order to secure the services of Barnsley boss Michael Duff, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

It is understood that a takeover deal involving Kevin M. Nagle is set to be completed following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Nagle will then make a call on who will be drafted in as Neil Warnock's successor.

Warnock revealed earlier this month that he will not be looking to extend his stay at Huddersfield beyond the summer and thus is set to leave when his contract expires.

The 74-year-old will be hoping to guide the Terriers to safety in the coming weeks in the Championship.

With Warnock at the helm, Huddersfield have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 11 points from their last six league games.

Despite this upturn in form, the Terriers are still only a point above the relegation zone.

When was Barnsley boss Michael Duff initially linked with a move to Huddersfield?

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Derby County v Barnsley - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - January 8, 2023 Barnsley manager Michael Duff after the match Action Images/Ed Sykes

Duff was initially touted with a switch to the John Smith's Stadium earlier this month in a separate report from Nixon.

After being linked with Huddersfield, the 45-year-old issued a response to this speculation.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post after his side's 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town on Easter Monday, Duff said: "I went for three pints in Barnsley yesterday with the wife because the kids are away and some bloke came up to me and showed it to me.

"It was news to me as well.

"It is a by-product of doing well and my focus does not change.

"It is 'win the next game'."

Should Huddersfield pay the compensation fee to Barnsley for Duff?

With Warnock set to depart later this year, Huddersfield will need to draft in an individual who is capable of getting the best out of the players that they currently have at their disposal.

Having achieved a great deal of success as a manager at Cheltenham Town and Barnsley, Duff could be the perfect fit for the Terriers.

After leading the Robins to promotion to League One, Duff has helped the Reds secure a place in the play-offs this season.

Given that Duff's contract at Oakwell is set to run until 2025, it is hardly a surprise that it would take a significant compensation fee to convince the Reds to let him leave.

If Huddersfield achieve survival, drafting in Duff could turn out to be a wise call as there is every chance that he could help the club push forward in the Championship next season.