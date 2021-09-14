Fresh update emerges regarding Derby County takeover saga

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for everyone associated with Derby County as the club have experienced their fair share of lows as well as some highs.

A woeful run of the form during the latter stages of the previous campaign resulted in the Rams needing to avoid defeat on the final day to Sheffield Wednesday.

Martyn Waghorn emerged as a hero for Derby as his brace in this fixture helped them retain their second-tier status for another year.

Whilst the Rams have managed to illustrate some signs of promise on the pitch this season, off-the-field matters continue to dominate the headlines at Pride Park.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney was unable to purchase players in the summer transfer window as a result of the club’s embargo which is still in place.

Although the EFL did relax some of the restrictions to allow the Rams to sign free-agents on short-term deals, the Championship outfit are currently unable to add to their squad due to the fact that they have reached their quota of 23 players.

Having already witnessed two separate takeover deals collapse in 2021, Derby are actively seeking new ownership.

Ahead of the Rams’ clash with West Bromwich Albion tonight, an update has now emerged regarding this particular saga.

According to BBC Sport, current owner Mel Morris has been talking to prospective buyers but they are reportedly understood to be getting frustrated at the lack of progress regarding a potential deal.

Morris is also believed to be reluctant to agree to the EFL’s proposed 12-point deduction (3 points would be suspended) which would cover any potential breaches from the accounts that Derby have yet to submit.

The EFL also want the Rams to agree to a business plan which in theory could allow the club to get their finances in order and thus proceed with takeover talks.

The Verdict

This is unquestionably concerning news for Derby as it is abundantly clear that they need a change in ownership in order to move forward as a club.

Whilst Morris is currently sticking by his current stance regarding the EFL’s proposal, he may need to change his view if it is impacting a potential takeover.

For Rooney’s sake, he will be hoping that the off-the-field matters are resolved sooner rather than later as the uncertainty at Pride Park could have a detrimental impact on his side’s fortunes.

If a breakthrough is made regarding a potential takeover in the coming months, the Rams may be able to put this situation behind them by entering a new dawn under the guidance of new owners.