Fresh update emerges regarding Coventry City’s transfer pursuit of 24-year-old

Coventry City are now in a two-horse race with an unnamed Championship side to seal a deal for Jake Clarke-Salter this summer, according to Coventry Live.

A recent report from Football Insider revealed that the Sky Blues are looking to sign the defender who is set to become a free-agent at the end of June following Chelsea’s decision to release him.

Sheffield United were also mentioned as potential suitors for Clarke-Salter.

However, it is now understood that the Blades are not pursuing a move for the 24-year-old.

Clarke-Salter spent the previous campaign on loan at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

During this particular spell, the defender managed to produce some encouraging performances for the Sky Blues as they finished 12th in the league standings.

As well as featuring on 29 occasions in the Championship for Coventry, Clarke-Salter also played two games for the club in the FA Cup.

Clarke-Salter admitted in March that although he would be open to the possibility of securing a switch to the Sky Blues, his main ambition is to feature regularly in the Premier League at some point in his career.

The defender’s only appearance in the top-flight to date came during Chelsea’s 4-0 victory over Aston Villa in 2016.

The Verdict

With Coventry facing a battle with another Championship side for Clarke-Salter’s signature, it will be interesting to see whether they are able to convince him to make a permanent move to the club.

The defender illustrated in the previous campaign that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

Clarke-Salter managed to win 2.3 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and produce 2.7 clearances per fixture in the second-tier as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.80.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency next season, there is no reason why Clarke-Salter cannot help Coventry reach new heights in the Championship if he seals a switch to the club.