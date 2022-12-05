Fresh update emerges regarding Coventry City’s home status amid CBS Arena eviction notice

Coventry City are not planning to up sticks and move away from the CBS Arena despite being served an eviction notice by the stadium’s new owners.

According to the BBC CWR, the Sky Blues are hoping to negotiate with Mike Ashley over a solution that will keep Mark Robins’ side at the stadium going forward.

The stadium was recently sold to the British businessman following the previous ownership going into administration.

But the BBC’s Simon Gilbert has eased any fears that the club may have to move away from their home ground yet again, having come and gone from the CBS Arena on multiple occasions since first moving in in 2005.

“Let me be very, very clear here. All hope is not yet lost,” said Gilbert.

“The club, I understand, will be working extremely hard to try and iron out the issues they have with the new owners of the stadium.

“It’s not the case, at this moment in time, that the club have any plans to up sticks and move to another venue.

“They have got a bit of time to sort this out because of the World Cup.

“They’ll be hoping to use that period, I’m sure, to try and find a sensible solution which would see the Sky Blues remain at that stadium.

“A week on Saturday is a long, long time. Within a period of 48 hours we had new owners of the football club and of the stadium announced. So a lot can change in a very, very short period of time.

“I think they will be working extremely hard to find a solution that is in everyone’s interests.

“Coventry City’s presence in that arena is obviously an income stream for the new owners of that stadium.

“If there’s a deal to be done, I’m sure they’ll be trying to find a way to do it.”

The journalist went on to claim that it will be in the club’s best interests to remain with the stadium in order to avoid any further upheaval having already had a disrupted start to the Championship season due to the pitch not being ready for action in time.

That saw a number of fixture postponements that hampered Coventry’s start to the campaign.

Robins will be hoping this is all resolved by the time his side is next scheduled to host a home game on 17 December.

The Verdict

This is a huge development that has emerged this morning surrounding the club, but this update does help calm any nerves around the situation.

Coventry will be frustrated that this has happened, but all is not quite lost just yet.

This is another issue that Robins will have to maneuver but he has done well this season despite a number of off-field issues.

It is likely in everyone’s best interests for Coventry to remain at the CBS Arena for now, so a resolution could yet be found in time for their clash with Swansea later this month.