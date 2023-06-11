Charlton Athletic have agreed a fee with Cheltenham Town for forward Alfie May, according to Gloucestershire Live journalist Jon Palmer.

However, it is understood that other clubs are still in the race to secure May's services with the transfer window set to open on Wednesday.

It has been noted that the next few days will prove to be pivotal in regard to Charlton's pursuit of the 29-year-old.

What has previously been said about Charlton Athletic's interest in Cheltenham Town's Alfie May?

A report from Gloucestershire Live last month revealed that Charlton were keen on making a move for the forward.

The same publication revealed at the start of June that the Addicks had submitted an offer.

Cheltenham are expected to receive a six-figure sum for May, who they bought for just £5,000 from Doncaster Rovers in 2020.

Doncaster are entitled to a percentage of the transfer fee that the Robins will receive.

Who could challenge Charlton Athletic in their pursuit of May?

Derby County could potentially launch a move for May as they have been touted as potential suitors.

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Express recently revealed that Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Birmingham City, Peterborough United and Gillingham are all monitoring May's situation at Cheltenham.

Cheltenham will be able to secure a fee for May as his current deal at the club is set to run until at least the summer of 2024.

As part of this contract agreement, the Robins possess an option to extend May's stay for another 12 months.

Since making the switch to Cheltenham, the forward has established himself as a key player for the club.

During the most recent term, May managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions in League One.

May also chipped in with three assists at this level as he helped the Robins claim a 16th place finish in the standings.

Will Charlton Athletic be able to get a deal over the line for Alfie May?

With Cheltenham deciding to accept an offer for May, Charlton will now need to convince the forward to make the move to The Valley.

In order to have the best chance of winning the race for his signature, the Addicks will need to offer him a lucrative deal, as well as assurances regarding game-time.

If Charlton finalises this deal, it would be somewhat of a coup given the sheer amount of interest in May.

Having provided 60 direct goal contributions in League One during his career to date, there is every chance that May could play a major role in the Addicks' quest for success in the upcoming campaign.