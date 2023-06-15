Burnley have opted to step up their transfer pursuit of Cody Drameh by submitting a bid for the Leeds United defender, according to journalist Sach Tavolieri.

It is understood that Leeds have decided to reject this particular offer from the Clarets for the full-back.

The Whites are now waiting to see whether Burnley decide to table an improved offer for Drameh.

The defender is said to be keen on a move to Turf Moor.

Whereas Burnley will be able to offer Drameh the chance to play in the Premier League next season, Leeds are currently preparing for a return to the Championship.

The Yorkshire-based outfit suffered relegation to the second tier on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign alongside Leicester City.

What has previously been said about Burnley's interest in Leeds United defender Cody Drameh?

Burnley were initially linked with a move for Drameh last season.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay revealed on his podcast last December that the Clarets were keen on striking an agreement with Leeds.

A move in the January transfer window did not occur as Drameh instead sealed a temporary switch to Luton Town.

A report from the Daily Mail in April revealed that Burnley were set to reignite their interest in the 21-year-old.

As per this latest update from Tavolieri, the Clarets have now opted to test Leeds' resolve.

What is Cody Drameh's contract status at Leeds United?

As it stands, Drameh's deal with Leeds is set to run until the summer of 2024.

The current transfer window represents an opportunity for the club to secure a reasonable amount of money for the defender.

Could Burnley face competition from elsewhere for Drameh's signature?

Burnley may have to fend off competition from Luton and Brentford for Drameh's signature this summer.

As per Lancs Live, these two clubs are both understood to be keen on making a move for the defender.

Drameh managed to help the Hatters secure promotion by making 19 appearances in the Championship earlier this year.

Will Leeds United be able to retain the services of Cody Drameh this summer?

With Premier League sides eyeing a move for Drameh, Leeds will find it extremely difficult to retain his services this summer.

For the club's sake, they will be hoping that this particular transfer saga does not rumble on, as they will need to draft in a replacement if Drameh departs.

By pocketing a respectable fee for the defender, Leeds could use this money to reinvest in their squad as they aim to make a positive start to the new term.