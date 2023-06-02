Burnley have opted to step up their pursuit of FC Metz forward Georges Mikautadze by submitting an offer, according to French outlet Score.fr (as cited by Sport Witness).

Mikautadze has emerged as a target for the Clarets who are currently preparing for a return to the Premier League having navigated their way to the Championship title last season.

The forward is expected to feature for Metz this evening in their showdown with SC Bastia this evening.

Metz are currently on course to secure promotion to Ligue 2, with a win over Bastia likely to confirm their place in France's top-flight division.

What has previously been said about Burnley's interest in Georges Mikautadze?

Burnley were linked with a move for Mikautadze last month.

A report from Foot Mercato suggested that the Clarets were interested in the striker.

AC Milan were also said to be keen on a move for the 22-year-old.

The Italian giants were believed to be working on submitting a €10m proposal.

Earlier this week, Le10 Sport revealed that Metz were seeking a €20m fee for Mikautadze.

As per this particular report, Burnley are ready to meet the French club's demands in this particular pursuit.

However, they may face added competition for Mikautadze's signature from Lyon and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have both been named as potential suitors.

According to the latest update, the Clarets have now tabled a bid for the forward.

The exact valuation of this offer has yet to be revealed.

How has Georges Mikautadze fared for Metz this season amid Burnley's interest?

It is hardly a surprise that Mikautadze is currently attracting interest from across Europe as his performances for Metz have been very impressive.

In the 36 league appearances that the forward has made this season, he has managed to find the back of the net on 23 occasions.

Mikautadze has also chipped in with eight assists for his team-mates, and is averaging an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.19 at this level.

Whereas it would indeed take some time for the former RFC Seraing loanee to adapt to life in the Premier League due to the fact that he has yet to feature in this division during his career, he could end up thriving under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.

Having furthered the development of Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury last season, Kompany will unquestionably be confident in his ability to help Mikautadze take his game to new heights if the forward makes the switch to Turf Moor.