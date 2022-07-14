Fresh update emerges regarding Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Liverpool man

Blackburn Rovers have yet to submit a formal offer for Liverpool defender Ben Davies, according to a report from Lancs Live.

It is understood that whilst Rovers are interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer, they have not opt to step up their transfer pursuit as of yet by tabling a proposal.

A report from the Daily Express yesterday revealed that Blackburn and Liverpool were in talks over a move for Davies with the Premier League outfit pushing for a permanent sale.

Blackburn are not the only side who are currently looking to sign Davies.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Celtic have all expressed interest in the former Preston North End man.

If Liverpool are only interested in selling the defender this summer, Rovers may find it difficult to finalise a deal as Davies will need to take a significant pay cut in order to fit the club’s current wage structure.

With the 2022/23 campaign set to get underway later this month, Blackburn will need to move quickly if they are to add some fresh faces to their squad for their clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Since signing Ethan Walker in May, Rovers have not made any further additions to their squad.

The Verdict

Blackburn will be hoping that Liverpool will be open to the possibility of sanctioning a loan move for Davies as they may miss out on securing his services due to financial constraints if he is only allowed to leave on a permanent basis this summer.

In need of a new centre-back due to the fact that they are no longer able to turn to Darragh Lenihan or Jan Paul van Hecke for inspiration, Davies certainly fits the bill as he knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

During his career to date, the defender has made 150 appearances in the second-tier and thus will fancy his chances of making a positive impression at Ewood Park.

However, with there being no guarantee that Blackburn will seal a deal for Davies, they ought to consider drafting up a list of alternative targets.