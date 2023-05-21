Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp could be handed a reprieve regarding his future at the club, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Sharp could be offered a new deal as details of the club's budget for the upcoming transfer window have now been revealed.

As per Nixon, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will be given an added figure of £20m to spend in the coming months following United's promotion to the Premier League.

This money will also be used to cover the wages of existing players, and thus Sharp could be offered fresh terms by the Blades later this summer.

Sharp's future at Bramall Lane is currently uncertain, as his existing deal is set to expire next month.

According to a report from Nixon earlier this month, Sharp held talks with club officials over the prospect of a new contract.

This meeting ended badly, and thus there is a possibility that the forward will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

How did Billy Sharp fare during the 2022/23 season for Sheffield United?

Sharp was unable to replicate the performance levels that he produced in the 2021/22 campaign for the Blades during the most recent term.

After ending this aforementioned season as the club's top-scorer, the 37-year-old only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in the 2022/23 campaign.

The forward made his 45th, and final appearance of the term during United's 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.

Goals from Oli McBurnie and James McAtee sealed all three points for the Blades in this particular clash.

Will Billy Sharp stay at Sheffield United beyond the summer?

This latest update has suggested that there is still a possibility that Sharp will remain with the Blades beyond the summer.

Unlike a host of other Football League sides, United have yet to officially announce their retained list.

While Sharp's performance levels dipped last season, he will still feel as if he is capable of making a positive impact at Bramall Lane in the upcoming term.

The forward could use his wealth of experience to help the club's other attacking players, while also contributing to the cause in the Premier League.

Sharp has now featured on 377 occasions for the Blades in all competitions, and will be remembered as a legendary figure at the club if he does depart as he has provided 173 direct goal contributions over the course of three separate spells.