Fresh update emerges regarding Benik Afobe’s Stoke City future

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes has revealed that there isn’t a deal in place that will allow Benik Afobe to make a permanent move to Bristol City.

The forward, who joined the Robins on loan from the Potters last summer, suffered a serious knee injury in September after scoring three goals in six appearances for the club.

Although Afobe was expected to miss the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, he returned to training last month and is now aiming to play a role in Lee Johnson’s side’s push for the play-offs.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, the Robins will be looking to get back on track this weekend in their clash with Blackburn Rovers following a run of five games without a victory.

Meanwhile, Afobe’s parent-club Stoke are still in the midst of a relegation battle despite their recent 5-1 thrashing of Hull City.

Set to face Reading on Saturday, the Potters could move six points clear of the bottom-three depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

Speaking at Stoke’s fans forum last night (as cited by the Stoke Sentinel) about whether a deal is in place for Afobe to join the Robins on a permanent deal, Scholes said: “No, it isn’t it.

“Benik is back in training and the loan to Bristol is still in place.

“The loan expires at the end of June and as things stand he returns to us.”

The Verdict

Whilst it is fair to say that Afobe has failed to reach the heights that were expected of him when he initially joined Stoke in 2018 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Michael O’Neill opts to keep him at the bet365 Stadium this summer.

Although he has struggled for consistency at Championship level throughout his career, the forward is unquestionably talented and thus could potentially thrive under the guidance of the right manager.

When you consider that O’Neill has had a positive impact on Tyrese Campbell’s development since being handed over the reins at Stoke, there is no reason why he cannot replicate this success with Afobe.

Therefore, it may be worth keeping the 27-year-old at the club during the upcoming transfer window.