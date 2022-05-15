Fresh update emerges regarding 30-year-old’s situation at Ipswich Town as summer window looms

Ipswich Town have not received any contact from Wigan Athletic for captain Sam Morsy, according to a report from TWTD.

With the transfer window set to open next month, Morsy has been linked with a potential return to his former club.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Wigan are believed to be interested in re-signing the 30-year-old as they look to prepare for life in the Championship.

The Latics were crowned champions of League One title on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign as they sealed a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Morsy made 164 appearances for Wigan during his previous spell at the club before sealing a switch to Middlesbrough in 2020.

After representing Boro in the 2020/21 campaign, Morsy joined Ipswich for an undisclosed fee last year and went on to feature regularly for the club in the third-tier last season.

With Morsy’s current deal at Portman Road set to run until 2024, the Blues will be in no rush to sell the midfielder and thus he is likely to feature for them again later this year.

Ipswich will be keen to launch a push for promotion under the guidance of Kieran McKenna next season after being forced to settle for an 11th place finish in League One earlier this month.

The Verdict

Ipswich will be determined to keep Morsy at the club this summer and thus the news that Wigan have yet to make an approach for him is relatively encouraging.

A stand-out performer for the Blues during the previous campaign, the midfielder illustrated that he is still clearly capable of delivering the goods in League One.

During the 34 appearances that he made at this level, Morsy scored three goals whilst he also provided five assists for his team-mates.

Having recorded a respectable average SofaScore match rating of 6.99 in the third-tier for Ipswich, Morsy could help his side reach new heights in this division next season if he is able to maintain his consistency as well as his fitness.

By drafting in some classy operators between now and the start of the upcoming campaign, McKenna could potentially guide Ipswich to a great deal of success in League One next season.