Fresh update emerges over Preston North End interest in Huddersfield Town swoop

Preston have today found themselves linked with a move for defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green when the winter window opens its doors – but a fresh report from LancsLive has confirmed that there is no actual concrete interest in the player as of yet.

Ryan Lowe has only just taken over as manager of the Lilywhites and already there are rumours abounding from Deepdale as to who the former Plymouth boss will bring in when the winter transfer window opens its doors.

One area that does appear to be of interest in terms of potential improvements comes in defence. PNE currently have Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg and Patrick Bauer all able to fill in there, not to mention Andrew Hughes if needed and Paul Huntington if the club are in desperate need of options.

However, with several injuries in that position as of late, it looks like it may be an area that Lowe looks to address in January.

One name currently being floated around is that of Edmonds-Green, who is currently plying his trade in League One with Rotherham on a short-term deal from Huddersfield.

He has lit up the third tier so far and has looked like one of the sharpest defenders in the entire division, helping the Millers storm to the summit of the table.

With the youngster impressing in League One – and Ryan Lowe having previously managed there – it’s no wonder that it looked like he may be on the radar of Preston. However, a fresh report has now emerged from LancsLive that claims there is no actual concrete interest in the player’s services as of yet.

It means that, for now, Rotherham and Huddersfield can just focus on his development in the third tier rather than focusing on trying to deflect interest away from the young centre-back.

The Verdict

Rarmani Edmonds-Green looks like he could be an astute signing for any Championship side, not just Preston.

The defender has plenty of potential to become a solid option at the back in the second tier, having shone in League One so far. He isn’t just shining in mid-table either but in a side that is currently dominating games and finding a lot of success in the third tier.

Preston would be pulling off somewhat of a shrewd signing if they did end up going for the player. He’s only young and would already be a very good squad option to have – and is exactly the kind of signing that fans and the team themselves would want.

For now, there appears to be no solid interest but it wouldn’t be surprising to see some actual concrete bids go in come the opening of the winter transfer window.