Fresh update emerges on Wigan Athletic’s pursuit of Hull City’s Josh Magennis

Hull City forward Josh Magennis is just one of several names currently being considered by League One side Wigan Athletic, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

It had been reported last night that the Latics were close to sealing the Northern Irishman’s move to the DW Stadium, but Nixon believes the third-tier outfit are only at the enquiry stage of the process at this stage as Leam Richardson’s men seemingly look to strengthen their attack.

In a bid to re-assert themselves as automatic promotion favourites, they are targeting what could be seen as a reasonably ambitious move with the 31-year-old establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet in the Championship for the Tigers this season, alongside Mallik Wilks.

He has managed to retain this status to the present day despite only scoring twice in 19 league appearances this term, with fellow countryman Grant McCann placing his full faith in the forward who has made an impressive 61 appearances for his national side.

However, his contract at the MKM Stadium is due to expire at the end of the campaign and this has alerted the League One promotion chasers to his signature, with no clear indication as to whether the Tigers will offer him fresh terms before the end of the season.

The fact Hull and Wigan compete in the same country means a pre-contract agreement is unable to be struck between Leam Richardson’s men and Magennis – but they are still pursuing this deal according to The Sun’s Nixon – with others also on their shortlist.

Wigan. Hull. Magennis. Wigan have made an inquiry but it will cost. Magennis in last six months of contract but still a fee needed. Others considered for the vacancy. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 8, 2022

Millwall’s Matt Smith was also touted as a potential target, though local outlet Wigan Today played down claims that he was closing in on a move to the Greater Manchester side.

The Verdict:

Obviously, there does need to be a forward coming in to replace Charlie Wyke, because it might be quite a while before he makes any sort of return after suffering such a major health scare.

However, it does remain to be seen whether Magennis can replace the goals that Wyke can provide.

There’s no doubt the former can play up top as a sole striker with his physicality – but he hasn’t exactly been prolific so far this season and that will probably be the Latics’ recruitment team’s number one concern when scouting him.

Contrast that with Wyke who scored five goals in 15 league games before his cardiac arrest and 25 in total for Sunderland last season – and you have to question whether he can be the man to step up and fire Wigan to a top-two spot.

That has to be the aim now after such a promising first half of their 2021/22 campaign, so getting their recruitment right has to be a real priority for them now they have managed to keep Callum Lang at the club.