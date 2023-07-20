Sunderland got a lot of their summer transfer business done in the early stages of the window, with four permanent deals completed before the end of June.

Jobe Bellingham, Jenson Seelt, Luis Hemir Semedo and Nectarios Triantis have all signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light, but since then there has been a bit of quietness surrounding the club's incoming deals.

The Black Cats probably need a few more faces to make their squad as strong as it was last season when they made it into the Championship play-offs, with Amad Diallo set to be a major miss following the end of his loan spell, and the recruitment team have been trying to make additions in the final third.

Ross Stewart's future is very much up in the air with less than 12 months remaining now on his contract, and with more transfer links emerging he may need to be replaced rather than the strike-force being added to with him in it this summer.

One of the players that has been targeted is another young player in the mould of their previous recruits in the form of Matija Frigan, who has been causing a stir in his native country of Croatia.

What is the latest on Sunderland's move for Matija Frigan?

The 20-year-old, who is an under-21 international for his home nation, was explosive in the SuperSport HNL league - Croatia's top flight - last year for Rijeka, scoring 14 times in 27 appearances and also adding a goal in a domestic cup competition, finishing the 2022-23 campaign with 15 goals to his name.

Sunderland were linked with a move for his services earlier in the summer and reports in his native country last week claimed that a £3.4 million bid from Wearside was turned down with more needed to secure the services of the young striker.

It now appears that Sunderland will miss out on Frigan entirely as according to a report from Germanijak in Croatia, he is making a move elsewhere in Europe.

There was also interest from Coventry City and Celta Vigo, as well as Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai, but Frigan has opted to sign for Westerlo of the Belgian Pro League.

It is said that they will pay a fee of €6 million (£5.2 million) for Frigan's services, who will now ply his trade in a country that has been a good stepping stone for young talents to then eventually move on to the top leagues in European football.

What next for Sunderland?

Frigan would have been a promising and exciting addition for Mowbray's squad, especially as they need to add to their strikers.

He's already done well at a decent standard in the form of the Croatian top flight, so there would have been every confidence that Frigan would have stepped into the Black Cats side and done well despite being so young.

Sunderland must now move on though to the next target, but you'd back the recruitment team to find another upcoming gem - although experience may be what they need right now.

With Stewart's future up in the air, it could be multiple strikers that are needed and sooner rather than later, the Wearsiders will be more desperate to get deals over the line.