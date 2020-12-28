Fresh update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday wages and Pulis, Chansiri meeting

Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis and owner Dejphon Chansiri are yet to meet to discuss plans moving forward and there has been “no sign” of players’ missing wages, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Recent reports have indicated that Wednesday players did not receive their full salaries for November, with the squad receiving a maximum of £7,000-a-month each.

It was suggested earlier this month they would be paid the rest as soon as possible but, according to Nixon, they’re yet to receive that money.

The reputable journalist also revealed that Pulis was yet to have a meeting with Chansiri to discuss plans for the January transfer market and other issues that may have arisen in his time in charge of the Yorkshire club.

The Welshman took charge during the November international break and has won just once in nine games since, a run of results that has left the Owls one place off the bottom of the table.

Pulis has never been relegated in his career but it seems as though he has a job on his hands to ensure he can keep that record intact and keep Wednesday in the Championship this term.

The Verdict

This isn’t the first time this year that there have been issues with finances and pay at Wednesday but this latest update is a concern.

Not only are the players still waiting for the rest of their pay from November, Pulis is still yet to meet with Chansiri to discuss January plans.

The winter window is set to open on Friday and the Owls need some reinforcements ahead of what looks likely to be a proper relegation scrap in the second half of the season.