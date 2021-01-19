Fresh update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday managerial links with 46-year-old

There is nothing in reports linking Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore with the vacant managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday, according to Doncaster Free Press reporter Lian Hoden.

Wednesday are currently searching for a new manager following the sacking of Tony Pulis at the end of last month, after just ten games in charge at Hillsborough.

It was recently reported by The Daily Mail that Moore was among the contenders to take over the Owls’ managerial hotseat, although it now seems as though that may not be the case.

According to this latest update from Hoden, there is nothing in those reports linking Moore with a move to Hillsborough, meaning it looks as though the 46-year-old will be remaining with Doncaster for the time being.

Had a few people asking/sending web links about Darren Moore and the Sheffield Wednesday job. I’m assured there is nothing in it at all. #drfc #swfc — Liam Hoden (@liamhoden) January 18, 2021

Since taking over at the Keepmoat Stadium in the summer of 2019, Moore has won 31 and lost 23 of his 68 games in charge of Doncaster in all competitions.

Doncaster currently sit fourth in the League One table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places with two games in hand on the two sides currently in the top-two, Lincoln and Hull.

The Verdict

This may well be somewhat disappointing for those of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion.

Moore has been really impressive during his time in charge of both West Brom and Doncaster, meaning you do feel he could have done a decent job were he to take over at Hillsborough.

However, it now seems as though that will not be happening, and you imagine that Wednesday do at least have other options to turn to.

Doncaster meanwhile, will no doubt be delighted with this news, given they are not going to want to lose someone who has done as good a job at The Keepmoat Stadium as Moore looks to have done.