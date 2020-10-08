Fresh update emerges on Sheffield United’s transfer plans amid rumoured interest in EFL duo

Sheffield United are reportedly not looking into signing another defender before the summer transfer window closes according to the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are having to deal with the loss of Jack O’Connell through injury, which has seen them register their interest in other defenders.

It had previously been claimed that Chris Wilder’s side were eyeing a move for Preston North End’s Ben Davies, although it remained to be seen as to whether any agreement was reached.

Davies has been attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer, with the likes of AFC Bournemouth also believed to be eyeing a move for the defender before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo was another rumoured target for Sheffield United, with Football Insider reporting that the Blades were keen on signing the 26-year-old.

Kongolo spent last year’s campaign on loan with Fulham, although injuries restricted him to just a handful of appearances for the Cottagers, as they eventually won promotion into the Premier League under the management of Scott Parker.

But this recent update from the Sheffield Star appears to pour cold water on any potential rumours that either Davies or Kongolo will arrive at Bramall Lane anytime soon.

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision by the Blades if true.

Sheffield United already have some strong enough backup options this season, with Jack Robinson and Phil Jagielka being good enough to fill in whilst O’Connell is out injured.

They don’t need to be taking a chance with either Kongolo or Davies, as the latter doesn’t have experience of playing in the Premier League, whilst Kongolo hasn’t exactly set the word alight with Huddersfield Town.

It would have been too much of a gamble if they signed either player, which isn’t worth it in the long-term, as I would have expected O’Connell to come straight back into the starting XI when fit enough to do so.