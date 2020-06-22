Fresh update emerges on progress of Bolton’s new manager search

Bolton Wanderers are lining up “about five” managerial candidates for interview, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The Trotters are preparing for life in League Two after they were relegated from League One this season.

Bolton finished bottom of the table after clubs in the division voted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign and decided not to renew the contract of manager Keith Hill.

Hill joined the club in August but was unable to help the Trotters, who began the season with a 12-point deduction, secure survival.

That has left them in search of a new manager ahead of the 2020/21 campaign with a string of names having been linked with the job.

Former West Brom and Millwall defender Steven Reid, Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe, and Barrow boss Ian Evatt are all names that have been mentioned in relation to the vacant role.

Nixon has provided an update on the North West club’s search for a new boss, suggesting that “about five” candidates are being lined up for an interview.

I think about five to interview. Can’t see bosses in work being among them. And there are at least three of them. So if they meet Mr Cheap and he turns out to be Mr Right then it saves them going for Mr More Than They Can Afford. https://t.co/OcJNoxyKEg — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 22, 2020

The Verdict

This is an interesting update on Bolton’s search for a manager.

With a huge rebuilding job ahead of them, you feel the most important thing for the Trotters now is to ensure that they take their time over making an appointment and make sure they’re bringing the right man in.

Nixon’s update hints that they’re going through all the processes to do just that, which should be encouraging for Bolton fans.

That said, you feel they’ll be cautious about getting too excited until a decision is made.