Fresh update emerges on progress of Aston Villa’s pursuit of EFL man

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins is in Birmingham to have his Aston Villa medical today after the clubs agreed a deal worth £33 million, according to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports.

After firing in 26 goals last season, the pursuit of Watkins has been one of the EFL transfer stories of the summer – with a string of Premier League sides linked with a move.

It was reported yesterday that after a long pursuit, Brentford have accepted Villa’s offer of £28 million, plus £5 million in add-ons – which will be a club-record fee. Other clubs are still thought to be interested.

It is understood that the 24-year-old travelled to Birmingham last night and is set to have a medical at the Premier League club today.

Brentford signed Watkins from Exeter City for less than £2 million in 2017 and has had an impressive three seasons in west London.

After Neal Maupay’s exit last summer, he shouldered the responsibility of being the Bees number nine and produced by far the most effective campaign of his career.

Brentford appear to have already found a replacement, having signed Peterborough United marksman Ivan Toney earlier this summer.

The Verdict

Ever since Brentford suffered defeat in the play-off final it has seemed only a matter of time before Watkins sealed a Premier League move.

It appears Villa are going to be the club that give him that chance, unless any issues are uncovered in the medical.

The 24-year-old looks a fantastic forward and one that should adapt to life in the Premier League well but that doesn’t mean that £33 million isn’t a huge amount to pay for a player that has never featured in the top flight.