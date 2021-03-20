Fresh update emerges on potential Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer

Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson is reportedly not a player that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in despite suggestions to the contrary.

Reports emerged earlier this month claiming that Wednesday were monitoring the 21-year-old ahead of potential summer move.

However, Yorkshire Live has now indicated that that suggestion is wide of the mark and that Wilson is not a player on the Owls’ radar.

That would seem to be in accordance with comments made by Portadown manager Matthew Tipton yesterday, as he told News Letter that there had not been any contact from the Championship club concerning the midfielder.

A product of the Northern Irish club’s academy, Wilson has become a key player in recent years and has taken the captain’s armband at points this term.

It looks set to be a summer of change for Wednesday, in what will be Darren Moore’s first transfer window since he arrived at the club.

There are a significant number of Owls players out of contract in the summer, while the Yorkshire club could be preparing for life in League One as they’re in a relegation battle at the moment.

The Verdict

The link between Wilson and Wednesday always seemed like a bit of a leftfield one, so it’s not a huge surprise that the original reports appear to be wide of the mark.

The 21-year-old has clearly got something about him but you’d question whether he’s what the Owls need, with 2021/22 looking set to be a key season as they look to rebuild.

Moore is going to get a chance to shape his squad in the summer, which is set to be a very interesting period.