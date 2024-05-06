Highlights Leeds United are set for the Championship play-offs after missing out on automatic promotion.

Kalvin Phillips is keen on returning to Elland Road this summer.

Reports suggest a deal for Phillips would not be feasible were Leeds to remain in the second tier.

Whilst the upcoming transfer window won't be at the forefront of Daniel Farke's mind at present, Leeds United's transfer plans will very much hinge on their performance in the upcoming play-offs.

Having been one of the Championship's leading lights across the season, United's form has significantly dipped since the end of the March international break, winning just two of their final eight matches in the regular season.

If Farke is able to attract the calibre of players that have been linked with potential moves to Elland Road across the season, then its imperative that they break their infamous play-off curse and regain their Premier League status at the first time of asking.

Leeds United continue to be linked with local hero

That's partly in reference to the continuous links between United and one of their own, Kalvin Phillips, whose trajectory hasn't quite gone as planned since departing Elland Road for Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium after Leeds narrowly avoided relegation two years ago for an initial estimated £42m fee, the England midfielder struggled to stake a regular place in Pep Guardiola's plans, making just 31 appearances for the Citizens prior to his January loan move to West Ham United, which also hasn't gone to plan.

Kalvin Phillips' Career so far Apps Goals Leeds United 234 14 Manchester City 31 1 West Ham United (Loan) 10 - Total 275 15 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 06/05/24)

After making just ten appearances for David Moyes' men, it has since been reported by the Athletic that his season could be over amid treatment on a 'mystery injury'.

Fabrizio Romano has since added more substance, with the transfer guru taking to X to state that City will continue to explore all options, which could include a return to Elland Road.

"Kalvin Phillips will surely leave West Ham at the end of the season, plan already decided weeks ago," Romano stated.

"Kalvin will be back to Manchester City with club open to solutions, including Leeds interest and more."

Phillips deal may only be viable if promotion is secured

Recently, Footballb Insider claimed that the 28-year-old's only interest was to return to his hometown club, and the same outlet have now reported that the possibility of a potential move for Phillips depends on whether or not Leeds can achieve promotion in the coming weeks.

Football Insider claim, for example, that Man City's price tag and the midfielder's wage demands would be unfeasible if the club were to be unsuccessful in the Championship play-offs and remain in the second tier for yet another season.

"An ideal scenario for Leeds would be to have Kalvin Phillips back in the Premier League," Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke stated on the publication's 'Inside Track' podcast.

"That would tick a lot of boxes. Obviously, he's had an unhappy time of late, but we know what he can produce because that helped him win that big money move to Manchester City."

"He doesn't have a future at Manchester City, that's pretty clear," he continued. "But they'll be looking to recoup the £40m+ when they signed him from Leeds, but I don't see anybody getting near that price tag right now."

"If Leeds are in the Championship, I don't see how they can afford a deal for Kalvin Phillips, and I'm not sure - even though Kalvin Phillips loves Leeds United - whether he'd be willing to drop down to the Championship again."

Chances of a Leeds United, Kalvin Phillips re-union hanging by a thread

It's clear that whilst a re-union would make a lot of sense for all parties, it wouldn't be financially viable for Leeds to attract Phillips in the Championship, given his hefty current estimated wage figure at last season's treble-winners.

Capology estimate that the central midfielder is earning a figure of £150,000 per week, which is £80,000 higher than Leeds' current highest earners in the form of Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford.

Whilst Phillips would take less time to settle into his surroundings and bring a breadth of experience to Farke's side, they must win promotion for that to be possible, given that numerous European clubs may also circle after previous interest in the January transfer window.

Leeds begin their play-off campaign on Sunday, as they travel to Norwich City for the first of their two-legged semi-final encounters.