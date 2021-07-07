Fresh update emerges on Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall amid Burnley and West Ham interest

Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall is not demanding to leave the club amid links to Premier League sides, according to Paul Taylor from The Athletic.

Worrall was named the Reds Player of the Season in 2020/21, having returned from injury in December to help them become one of the meanest defences in the Championship.

The 24-year-old centre-back is a player that Chris Hughton will be hoping to build his side around for the upcoming campaign as well but it seems he has his admirers away from the City Ground.

Brentford (The Sun on Sunday (27/06:p61)), Burnley and West Ham United have all been linked with the defender, while there have been suggestions it will take an offer in the region of £10 million with the majority of the fee paid upfront to prize him away from Forest in the current window.

It seems Reds skipper is in no rush to leave as Taylor has revealed that he’s not looking to force a move away from the club.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, he explained: “The suggestion is that Joe Worrall is not kicking down doors demanding to be given the opportunity to move.”

With the defender’s current contract not set to expire until 2024, the East Midlands club are in a very strong negotiating position.

The Verdict

This looks like excellent news for Forest as it seems Worrall is happy to stay at the City Ground this summer and won’t be forcing a move away any time soon.

The defender was phenomenal last term, with his commanding presence at the back key to the Reds solidity through much of 2020/21.

The transfer window isn’t over yet, however, and should a significant offer come in Forest could still look to cash in on the centre-back.

Supporters can’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet.