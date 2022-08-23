Fresh update emerges on Newcastle’s pursuit of Watford man following ‘done deal’ claims

Newcastle United‘s latest offer for Watford attacker Joao Pedro has NOT been accepted by the Championship side despite various reports claiming it has been, according to Jason Burt of The Telegraph.

It emerged on Monday evening that per multiple reports, including from Fabrizio Romano, that the Magpies had finally agreed a deal for the 20-year-old Brazilian worth £30 million following weeks of negotiations and failed offers.

The rumoured accepted bid was claimed to be £25 million up-front with a further £5 million worth of potential add-ons, with also a 10 per cent sell-on clause handed to the Hornets as well.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Watford midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Nordin Amrabat AEK PAOK

These reports have been refuted though by Burt, who claims that no deal has been agreed for Pedro and that Newcastle will have to alter their offer if they are to land the striker.

Burt has claimed that the £5 million in add-ons that Newcastle have included will only be paid if the Tyneside club ‘consistently qualify for the UEFA Champions League’, and it is a sticking point in their bid being accepted as of now.

The Verdict

The Pedro story seems to be twisting in a different direction every day, as no sooner had a deal reportedly been agreed between the two clubs, it suddenly emerged that it hadn’t.

There is an expectation that with the money Newcastle have, a deal will eventually get done, and Pedro’s withdrawal from selection against Preston North End at the weekend certainly points to him wanting a move away, but the Magpies hierarchy will have to structure the deal a lot better if it’s going to happen.

It’s set to be a busy week or so at Vicarage Road with the transfer window slamming shut in nine days, with Pedro not the only player at the club attracting significant interest.

With Ismaila Sarr’s future very much up in the air right now as well, there could be a lot to talk about at the Hertfordshire outfit in the coming days.