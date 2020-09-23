Fresh update emerges on Liverpool’s multi-million pound pursuit of EFL man

Watford have not received any formal bids from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Contrary to reports in France, am told #WatfordFC have not accepted nor received a bid from #LFC for Ismaila Sarr — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) September 23, 2020

It had previously been claimed by France Football that Liverpool had a bid in the region of £36million accepted by Watford for Sarr, but this recent claim from Crook appears to pour cold water on that report.

Sarr caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Watford in the Premier League last season, but his efforts weren’t quite enough as they were relegated into the Championship.

The 22-year-old made 30 appearances in total for the Hornets last season, and chipped in with six goals and six assists for the club.

But he is yet to make an appearance for Watford this season, and that includes in the EFL Cup, where they have fielded a weakened team.

It had also been claimed by France Football that Aston Villa were confident of being able to sign Sarr before the summer transfer window closes.

Watford are next in action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised by this.

It is well-publicised that Liverpool are keen admirers of signing Sarr before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion, and I expect them to bid for him in the near future.

He hasn’t played at all for Watford this season, which will only heighten Liverpool’s interest in landing his signature.

Sarr is more than good enough to play his football in the Premier League, and I think it’s only a matter of time before he is to depart Vicarage Road.