Fresh update emerges on Leeds United pursuit of Birmingham City player

Birmingham City are reportedly “very insistent” that teenage midfielder George Hall still has 18 months left on his contract at the Championship club amid links with a January move to Leeds United.

The 18-year-old Blues academy product has broken through into the first team this season – making 17 appearances for John Eustace’s side – but there have been suggestions that his days at St Andrew’s could be numbered already.

A report from Football Insider earlier this month suggested that the Whites were lining up a second bid for Hall after seeing a £3 million offer rejected.

Now, Birmingham Live‘s Brian Dick has offered a fresh update on the situation and revealed that the Championship club “are very insistent he has still got 18 months left on his contract”.

He added: “I guess it depends on who’s calling the shots.”

The Daily Mail claims that while Leeds are the frontrunners, other Premier League clubs are keen on Hall.

Birmingham are 13th in the Championship table as things stand and will hope to cut the three-point gap between them and the play-offs when the full schedule resumes next month.

The Blues’ first game after the World Cup break sees them travel to Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool on Saturday the 10th of December.

The Verdict

Dick’s comments suggest that if Birmingham are to let Hall go in the January window, it’ll be for a sizeable fee as they understand the strong negotiating position they’re in.

The 18 months left on the 18-year-old’s deal means they’re under absolutely no pressure to cash in midway through the season and they may well feel they can convince him to agree new terms as 2022/23 wears on.

There’s been lots of talk about a potential takeover, which would likely have an impact on the club’s stance of selling Hall.

He’s one of their brightest young talents and any incoming new owners may be determined to see him kept at St Andrew’s while their arrival may mean Blues don’t have to sell players to make moves in January.