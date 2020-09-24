Fresh update emerges on Leeds United man’s potential EFL move

Hull City are waiting on Leeds United to clear Robbie Gotts to go out on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With Leeds making their long-awaited return to the Premier League this season, it seems as though Gotts’ best chance of regular minutes will come away from Elland Road.

There has been significant interest from Yorkshire rivals, with both Hull and Huddersfield Town linked with a move for the 20-year-old midfielder.

According to Nixon, the Tigers remain keen on signing Gotts on loan but are waiting on Leeds to clear the move and let him move.

It is understood that Marcelo Bielsa wants to ensure a replacement is brought into the U23s for the midfielder before he’s allowed to go out on loan.

A product of the Whites academy, Gotts was one of a number of young players handed their senior debut by the Argentine coach.

The 20-year-old made two appearances for Leeds last term and came off the bench against Hull when they knocked Bielsa’s men out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

6 of these Hull City facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Grant McCann joined Hull following his stint at Peterborough. True or false? True False

The Verdict

Signing Gotts looks as though it would be a fantastic addition for Hull, so it’s a positive that they remain keen despite Leeds dragging the deal out a little.

If he is cleared to leave, you feel the Tigers may have a real battle on their hands to convince the 20-year-old to move to the KCOM Stadium as Huddersfield are in the Championship and led by former Whites U23s coach Carlos Corberan.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this one pans out.