Fresh update emerges on Jermain Defoe’s potential Sunderland return

Striker Jermain Defoe’s return to Sunderland is being held up by manager Lee Johnson’s reluctance to do a deal, The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson has reported.

Defoe is currently a free agent after leaving Scottish champions Rangers this month, and has been linked with a return to Sunderland, with the player himself admitting such a move is a possibility.

Having played for the Black Cats between 2015 and 2017, scoring 37 goals in 93 games, Defoe is a hugely popular figure around the Stadium of Light.

However, it now seems that Johnson is yet to be convinced about the prospect of a return to the club for the 39-year-old.

According to this latest update from Wilson, it is Johnson’s stance that is so far preventing a deal from being completed.

It is thought that Defoe favours a return to Sunderland, and that the club’s hierarchy have given the go ahead on a deal until the end of the season.

Johnson though, is apparently concerned about the striker’s fitness, and the role he would have in the squad, meaning the prospect of a reunion between club and player remains up in the air.

Sunderland currently sit third in the League One table, one point behind league leaders Wycombe, ahead of their clash with Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It is a tough call for Johnson to make here you feel.

There is no doubt that a Sunderland return for Defoe would be hugely popular among the club’s fanbase, and that he could provide useful support for Ross Stewart in attack, with Nathan Broadhead injured.

Indeed, you feel that Defoe’s experience and influence could always be rather useful for Sunderland as they chase promotion, even if he does make an impact on the pitch.

But given he would still need to be paid even if he is not playing regularly, you wonder if this could impact potential deals for other players in this window, meaning there is plenty to consider with regards to a move.