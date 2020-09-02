EFL club keen on signing Nottingham Forest player

Blackpool remain keen on signing Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The right-back made his Forest debut in the EFL Cup against Arsenal last season and appears to be a well regarded young player at the City Ground.

Gabriel spent the second half of last season on loan with League Two side Scunthorpe and it appears he could be set to test himself at League One level in the 2020/21 campaign.

Nixon has revealed that Blackpool remain interested in a deal for the 21-year-old, with previous reports indicating the Tangerines want to take the defender on loan.

Neil Critchley will be looking to bolster his squad as he looks to have his side battling higher than the mid-table finish they managed last term.

Despite another of their right-backs, Matty Cash, attracting Premier League interest, Forest could be open to letting the 21-year-old go given their depth at the position.

Sabri Lamouchi also has Carl Jenkinson and Tendayi Darikwa, who missed last season due to injury, available to him.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland

The Verdict

It appears that Blackpool are determined to get their man and you can see why, he has been described by the Forest academy manager as “an exceptional talent” and became a mainstay in the Scunthorpe side during the second half of last season.

This looks a move that would satisfy all parties and I’d be surprised if we don’t see it get done, depending on whether or not there is interest from elsewhere.

Despite the interest in Cash, Lamouchi has some solid options at right-back so sending Gabriel out on loan to get some regular football seems the right move.