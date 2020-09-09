Fresh update emerges on in-demand Aston Villa man tracked by EFL club

Preston North End face competition for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis and any potential deal may hinge on the Premier League side making more signings, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Villa completed the signing of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins earlier today in a deal thought to be worth in the region of £33 million.

One forward that it appears could be set to depart this summer is Davis, who saw his chances greatly reduced last term.

The 22-year-old played just 538 minutes of Premier League football in the 2019/20 campaign.

Preston have been linked with a loan move for Davis and Nixon has provided an update on the Championship’s club pursuit of the Villa man.

It is understood that there is interest from other sides in the forward and that his temporary departure could hinge on Dean Smith adding more options over the next month.

The transfer market doesn’t close until October, while Bournemouth’s Josh King and Bristol City’s Niclas Eliasson are among the other players that have also been linked with a move to Villa Park.

It’s been a very, very quiet window for Preston, who are yet to make a single summer signing.

The Verdict

It’s not a huge surprise that Preston face competition for Davis. With his pace and power, the 22-year-old seems like a striker that could thrive in the Championship.

Whether he gets that chance looks as though it is going to depend on how busy Villa are in the transfer market over the next few weeks.

Given the amount of attacking players they’ve been linked with, that doesn’t seem like that is going to be a huge concern.

For me, Preston need to add some more quality in the final third if they’re going to challenge for the top six and Davis could be that.