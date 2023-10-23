Highlights The next three games are crucial for QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth's future, losing all three could mean a change during the November international break.

QPR has the joint-worst defensive record and second-worst record in front of goal in the Championship this season.

Ainsworth remains defiant but supporters and decision-makers at the club are starting to lose faith, a change may be needed if fortunes do not improve soon.

The next three QPR games are believed to be "crucial" for under-pressure manager Gareth Ainsworth.

That's according to Darren Wincoop of the Sunday Mirror, who has indicated that losing against West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City, and Rotherham United could force the Championship club chiefs into a decision.

QPR in the 2023/24 Championship table

The R's were beaten away at fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town on Saturday. The Terriers scored twice inside the first quarter of an hour through Kian Harratt and Jack Rudoni before holding off a spirited comeback from the visitors, which saw Jake Clarke-Salter cut the deficit just before halftime and Ainsworth's side go close on a number of other occasions.

That defeat means it is now four losses on the bounce for the West Londoners, seven games without a win, and just one victory in their last 11 - a run that has left them in the bottom three and four points adrift of safety.

The R's have the joint worst defensive record in the Championship this term, having conceded 22 times in 12 games, and the second-worst record in front of goal, having scored just nine league goals in 2023/24 (Whoscored).

Those stats make for ugly reading and highlight the issues that they have both going forward and defensively at the moment.

Gareth Ainsworth under pressure

Supporters remain unconvinced that Ainsworth is the right coach to take them forward and much of the good feeling that the former R's player had when he first took charge has evaporated.

Many were calling for him to go in the October international break - calls that only grew louder after former Hoops assistant John Eustace became available following his Birmingham City dismissal.

But Ainsworth remains defiant in his belief that he can turn things around and highlighted the positives from Saturday's defeat against Huddersfield.

He told West London Sport: "I’m a glass-half-full guy. The Blackburn game was not acceptable and the transformation is something else. We’ve improved from [the 4-0 defeat against] Blackburn.

“Roll on the season because it’s going to be a good one. I’m pretty sure we’re going to finish above that line.”

He added: "The spirit, the drive and desire to get back in the game was fantastic by the boys. But this is the Championship and you can’t often overturn a 2-0 deficit - but we almost did it.

“We hit the post and had one cleared off the line. We were the aggressors.

"But we’ve got to start games better and be more solid. They were sloppy goals to concede.”

Latest on Gareth Ainsworth's future at QPR

Last week, R's CEO Les Hoos threw his support behind Ainsworth and backed him to turn the tide at Loftus Road on the back of the hard work done during the international break.

However, it seems the 50-year-old may be starting to lose the faith of the decision-makers at the West London club.

It is believed that the next three games - against West Brom, Rotherham, and Leicester - are set to be crucial for Ainsworth and that losing all three could mean a change is made during the November international break.

The R's also host Bristol City at Loftus Road in the final game before next month's international break.

Time is running out

Ainsworth's side showed plenty of fight against Huddersfield and on another day, could well have overturned the two-goal deficit but ultimately it was another defeat for the R's.

The numbers speak for themselves - the W12 outfit have been poor defensively and disappointing going forward - and it does feel like the November break would be the right time to make a change if fortunes are not improving at that point.

Up to this point, there has been nothing to suggest that the R's chiefs may be considering such a change, however, it appears it is on their radar.

They've been patient with Ainsworth and there is plenty of football left to be played this season but at some point, you have to admit that things are not moving in the right direction and try something else.