Fresh update emerges on future of Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi still has the full support of the club despite recent suggestions about his future, according to a report from the Nottingham Post.

The Reds’ nightmarish end to the 2019/20 campaign saw Lamouchi’s men miss out on the play-offs on the final day of the season and the East Midlands club have started this term with back-to-back defeats.

They were eliminated from the EFL Cup by Barnsley at the start of September before QPR handed them a 2-0 loss in their Championship opener.

Following the shaky start to the season, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that pressure is beginning to mount on the Forest boss.

According to the Nottingham Post, however, Lamouchi still has the full backing of the East Midlands club, who remain fully committed to the Frenchman and his plans to get them promoted to the Premier League.

Their support of the manager has been clear in the transfer market with nine new players joining the club and multiple new coaches also arriving.

Lamouchi’s next opportunity to get back to winning ways looks set to come on Saturday as they welcome Cardiff City to the City Ground in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Verdict

After recent reports about his future, it’s interesting to get this insight from the Nottingham Post.

You feel that assuming this is true, it’s the right call from the Forest hierarchy.

Lamouchi was one wobble away from qualifying from the play-offs last term and having ploughed more money into the Frenchman’s project this summer, making a change now would be a mistake.

You feel the Reds may have too much quality to continue to struggle for much longer.