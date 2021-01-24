Latest News
Fresh update emerges on EFL player linked with Celtic and Sheffield United
Celtic, Rangers, and Sheffield United target Ben Davies will reportedly wait to see what his options are before making a decision about his future.
The central defender is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal at Deepdale, despite suggestions that he has been offered a club-record deal.
A string of sides have been linked with Davies, including Bournemouth, Celtic, Genk, and Sheffield United.
The 25-year-old has now entered the final six months of his current deal meaning the foreign clubs keen are able to sign him on a pre-contract but nothing has yet materialised.
Journalist Alan Nixon has provided a fresh update on Davies’ stance, revealing he is set to wait and see what his options are moving forward.
Unlike out-of-contract teammate Ben Pearson, the defender remains a key part of Alex Neil’s side and helped Preston take a point against promotion-chasing Reading today.
A product of the Deepdale academy system, the centre-back has been an integral figure at the North West club since the start of the 2017/18 campaign and is closing in on 150 appearances for the Lilywhites.
The top 16 Preston North End record player departures – Which club did they join though?
The Verdict
It’s been a surprisingly quiet January for Davies, in what at one point looked to be shaping us as a pivotal month in his career.
There hasn’t been much noise about a potential pre-contract deal or Preston looking to cash in on him, which may give fans of the Deepdale outfit some hope of keeping hold of him.
You feel he’s taking a very sensible approach by waiting to see what opportunities arise, given his quality, age and the fact he’ll be a free agent, he surely won’t be short of offers.