Fresh update emerges on contract situation concerning Brentford, Nottingham Forest linked League One striker

Accrington Stanley remain in a contract stand-off with striker Dion Charles, who faces being completely exiled from the club, a report from The Sun (17/10, p59) has claimed.

Charles enjoyed an excellent campaign for Stanley last season, scoring 19 goals in 42 league games for the club.

That saw plenty of sides linked with the 26-year-old, including newly promoted Premier League side Brentford, Championship club Nottingham Forest and Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.

Ultimately though no move materialised, although it has since been claimed that Charles is not currently playing by Accrington, because he is refusing to sign a new contract with the League One club.

As things stand, Charles’ contract with Stanley expires at the end of this season, and this latest update has claimed that the two parties are no closer to agreeing a new contract for the striker.

It is thought therefore, that Charles is now facing the prospect of being completely exiled by the club, who are currently 11th in the League One standings.

The Verdict

You feel this should catch the attention of some of those who have been linked with Charles recently.

The striker was very impressive for Accrington last season, and certainly has the potential to provide goals wherever he goes.

As a result, this latest update seems to suggest that a departure from Accrington for Charles is increasingly likely, potentially opening the door for one of those clubs to swoop for the striker.

Indeed, given how things seem to be playing out, it would seem to make sense for Accrington to sell Charles in January then they can at least receive a fee for him, meaning it may not be a surprise if he is soon on the move.