Fresh update emerges on Chiedozie Ogbene’s situation at Rotherham United

There could be a major twist in Chiedozie Ogbene’s Rotherham United story, with the Irish winger keen to now remain at the New York Stadium beyond the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old’s four-year stint in South Yorkshire looked to be coming to a close in the next few months as there had been no new progress on extending his stay.

But there now appears to be a change of tact from Ogbene, who is now open to committing his future to the Millers.

Ogbene adopted a new role as a striker earlier on in the season, firstly under Paul Warne and then under his successor Matt Taylor, having played mainly as a wing-back in the 2021-22 League One promotion-winning campaign.

And with six goals to his name going into the January transfer window, Ogbene attracted interest from both Swansea City and Millwall – unlike team-mate Dan Barlaser who was cashed in on though, Rotherham stood firm and turned down the offers from their divisional rivals.

There was an expectation that Ogbene would explore his options at the end of the season as a free agent, but in an unexpected change, he now looks keen to thrash out fresh terms with United, with head coach Taylor also confirming that talks will restart between now and the end of the season.

“I am hoping there are more talks. I’m being really honest with you,” Ogbene told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“They’ve stopped for now. I’m hoping we can find a solution.

“I’m just hoping that my performances can help me earn that contract. I want to earn the respect of the club and see what lies ahead.”

The Verdict

It would be a major coup if Rotherham were to get Ogbene to sign a new contract.

Considering it looked as though a bigger club would come in and swoop him up at the season’s end, the fact that the forward has decided to seemingly change his mind and become open to remaining where he is is a positive step forwards.

Perhaps he has seen the fact that the club are going well under Taylor, especially since a switch to a 4-3-3 where he is now once again playing as a winger, and he now feels comfortable and happy.

The January recruitment of players such as Jordan Hugill and Tariqe Fosu was a step in the right direction as well, so perhaps Ogbene has seen this and decided he wants to extend his stay at the New York Stadium – should terms be agreed then it could be the club’s biggest deal in years.