Fresh update emerges on Burnley’s pursuit of Stoke player

Burnley will have to improve on the offer they made for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins in January if they want to sign him this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined due to injury since February but was a regular fixture in the Potters side through the first half of the season and appeared to catch the eye of a number of Premier League clubs in the January window.

Stoke reportedly placed a £15 million price tag on the defender in the winter window, who was linked with Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United.

The Clarets saw an original offer rejected in January, which is understood to have been in the region of £7.5 million, and it seems they’ll need to improve on that.

Nixon has reported that there will be no movement concerning a potential deal that would see Collins move to Turf Moor unless Burnley improve on the offer they made in the previous window.

Football Insider suggested last month that the North West club are weighing up a £9 million bid but that would still fall short of Stoke’s reported January valuation.

The Irishman’s current deal is not set to expire until 2024, which means the Potters are in a strong negotiating position.

The Verdict

It seems as though Stoke are prepared to play hardball when it comes to Collins ahead of the summer window.

The 20-year-old’s injury issues may mean that there are fewer suitors in the upcoming window but it appears that the Potters aren’t going to let him go unless it’s a significant fee.

That should please Stoke fans because the young defender looks a very exciting prospect and not the sort of player they’ll want to see leave the Bet 365 Stadium unless the club are well compensated.