Fresh update emerges on Burnley’s pursuit of key Nottingham Forest man

Burnley’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall has “gone quiet”, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Turf Moor in the summer and following ALK Capital’s recent takeover, reports indicated that the club were set to step up their interest.

Nixon has revealed, however, that the Clarets’ pursuit of Worrall has “gone quiet”, noting that he is unsure whether the club have changed priorities or moved onto another target.

The defender was fantastic for the Reds last season and has helped bring some stability to the side in recent weeks, having returned from injury at the start of December.

Chris Hughton’s side currently sit just three points above the relegation zone so losing a key player like Worrall in January would certainly be a blow.

In the summer, reports suggested that the East Midlands club wanted £12 million for the defender and with a long time left on his current deal, it seems unlikely their valuation will have dropped midway through the season.

The Verdict

This update will likely be well received by the City Ground faithful, who will surely be desperate to see the club hold onto Worrall.

The defender has been one of their best players over the past season and a half, so losing him while they’re still battling near the bottom of the Championship would be a blow.

At 23, he looks like he has a bright future ahead of him and will surely secure a Premier League move at some point – Forest fans will be hoping it’s with them or at the very least not this month.