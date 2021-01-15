Fresh update emerges on Bristol City and in-demand Aston Villa man

Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert is not currently a Bristol City transfer target despite recent reports to the contrary, according to the Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor.

Football Insider reported yesterday that alongside Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, the Robins were in the hunt to sign Guilbert, with Villa open to letting him leave on loan until the end of the season.

It seems if he does leave Villa Park this month it will not be to move to Ashton Gate, however, as MacGregor has since claimed that the 26-year-old is not someone that City are targeting at the moment.

The right-back joined the Midlands club after their promotion to the Premier League and featured 29 times in his first season but following the arrival of Matty Cash in the summer, he has been limited to just two EFL Cup appearances this term.

Dean Holden is relatively well-stocked at right-back already, with Jack Hunt, Opi Edwards, and Adrian Mariappa to choose from and Steven Sessegnon on his way back from injury.

The Verdict

MacGregor is a trusted source when it comes to the Robins, so his clarification indicates that City are indeed not interested.

Guilbert could be a good player to have in the Championship but given the players they currently have in their squad, the club’s stance makes a huge amount of sense.

Looking for more loan signings from the Premier League would be smart but City need to be improving other positions, with midfield and the forward line two areas that could use some reinforcements.