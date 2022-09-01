Fresh update emerges on Blackburn Rovers links with Bournemouth player

Blackburn Rovers are not currently pursuing a deal for AFC Bournemouth attacker Siriki Dembele, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph (15:34) has revealed.

The Ewood Park club were previously linked with a move to sign Dembele in the January transfer window, only for the attacker to elect for a move to the Cherries instead.

But having failed to so far estbalish himself at The Vitality Stadium, it was reported earlier on deadline day that Rovers were in advanced talks to secure the services of the 25-year-old.

Now however, it seems that such a deal for the winger to move to Lancashire, is not currently on the cards.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz about some of Blackburn's best ever players?

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

According to this latest update from The Lancashire Telegraph, there is nothing currently progressing for Blackburn with regards to the potential signing of Dembele at this moment in time.

Dembele signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Bournemouth last January, securing his future on the South coast until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting stance for Blackburn to take with regards to a potential move for Dembele.

The 25-year-old was impressive in the Championship for Peterborough and Bournemouth last season, suggesting he could make an impact if he was to make a move to Ewood Park.

Indeed, adding another player with Dembele’s potential to their attacking ranks, would seemingly be another significant statement of intent for the club.

You wonder therefore, whether this is one Blackburn should still consider pursuing, particularly if the situation was to change with regards to the future of Ben Brereton-Diaz.