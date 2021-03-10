Fresh update emerges on Arsenal’s pursuit of £40m-rated EFL player

Arsenal plan to revisit the situation concerning Norwich City’s Emi Buendia in the summer and are expected to make an offer then for the £40 million-rated playmaker, according to a report from Eurosport.

Buendia has been linked with the Gunners in the previous two windows but remained at Norwich and has been a key figure in their promotion push – scoring 10 times and adding 12 assists.

Daniel Farke’s side are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship and look on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, which will put them in a strong negotiating position in the summer.

Eurosport has reported that they will have to fend off interest from Arsenal for the 24-year-old.

The report claims that the north London club plan to revisit the Buendia situation at the end of the current campaign and are expected to make an offer then.

Reports earlier in the year indicated that the Canaries value the playmaker at around £40 million and with three years still left on his contract they’ll be in a strong position to demand that.

Buendia has already proven that he can thrive at Premier League level, scoring once and adding seven assists in the division in 2019/20.

The Verdict

This fresh update indicates that Arsenal are going to be back in for Buendia this summer, though you feel it’s not going to be cheap for them to land him.

Bar a complete disaster, Norwich are going to be a Premier League team next year and Farke will likely hope the 24-year-old can be a central figure as they look to extend their stay in the top flight beyond just one season.

If the Gunners want him, it seems they’ll have to pay the Canaries asking price and if reports are to be believed that’s somewhere around £40 million.